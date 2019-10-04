Stephens Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Position

Stephens Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 3,583 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Stephens Inc holds 48,024 shares with $6.25 million value, up from 44,441 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $113.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 46.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 75,808 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 85,992 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 161,800 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 2.47M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.36 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 4.06% above currents $45.81 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 19.66% above currents $131.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

