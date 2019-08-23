Stephens Increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $626,688; Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Stock Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 59,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 223,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.86M, up from 164,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 339,228 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 18,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 404,654 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 386,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 5.26M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Exits Hilton, Earning $14 Billion After 11-Year Saga; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

