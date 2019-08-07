Stephens Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Raised by $2.85 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $333,504 as Stock Declined

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 24,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 409,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.35 million, up from 385,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 21.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 1.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.36 million shares. Central Bancshares And Trust holds 37,674 shares. Hillsdale Invest invested in 6,800 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arga Management Limited Partnership invested in 5.52% or 508,925 shares. Grimes And Inc owns 99,526 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amer Int Group Inc invested in 0.07% or 259,731 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 3,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated reported 609,000 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bluecrest Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,750 shares. Tpg Grp Hldgs (Sbs) Advisors holds 1.52M shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 12,605 shares to 18,307 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,988 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).