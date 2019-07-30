Stephens Has Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding By $711,084; Hecla Mining Co (HL) Sentiment Is 1.23

Hecla Mining Co (HL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 74 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold stakes in Hecla Mining Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 280.17 million shares, up from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hecla Mining Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Stephens Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 11.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 10,774 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Stephens Inc holds 107,672 shares with $7.13M value, up from 96,898 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $37.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 43,084 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 6.41 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (HL) has declined 59.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.38% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD – TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED TO MINIMIZE DILUTION AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON MOST IMPORTANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $928.70 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Stephens Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 4,998 shares to 281,194 valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,131 shares and now owns 75,945 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) was reduced too.

