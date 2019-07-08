Stephens Has Trimmed Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.63 Million; Lone Pine Capital Lifted Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 44.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 25,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,155 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 57,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 204,836 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $153.03. About 338,504 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290 were reported by Kistler. Strategic Fin Services holds 92,173 shares. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 3,884 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,850 were accumulated by Park Corporation Oh. Moreover, Bellecapital has 3.41% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Telemus Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 20,101 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Company invested in 98,936 shares. 4,292 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Mufg Americas owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 958,143 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co holds 137,972 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.09% or 116,900 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc invested in 4,367 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.95M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 174,584 shares to 941,696 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 129,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 570,000 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 38 sales for $34.39 million activity. $2.22M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000. Shares for $941,979 were sold by Harris Parker. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $29,214 on Tuesday, January 15. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by Allanson Joe.

