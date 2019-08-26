Stephens Has Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Shorts Raised By 30.43%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) had an increase of 30.43% in short interest. GEMP’s SI was 516,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.43% from 396,300 shares previously. With 75,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s short sellers to cover GEMP’s short positions. The SI to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.06%. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5649. About 17,258 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEMP); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Gemphire Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 15/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Ped; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as Pres and CEO; 08/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3.4% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics

Stephens Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 13,242 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Stephens Inc holds 61,696 shares with $5.19M value, up from 48,454 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $23.14B valuation. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.61 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 32.41% above currents $69.03 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura downgraded the shares of LYB in report on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, August 5. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15.

Stephens Inc decreased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 18,147 shares to 790,845 valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IHF) stake by 10,303 shares and now owns 2,456 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman Ltd has invested 0.5% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 19,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Company holds 12,814 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,987 shares. 229,100 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 463,376 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 114 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 39,400 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 15,177 were accumulated by Rdl. Kempen Mngmt Nv owns 279,645 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 0.01% or 16,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

