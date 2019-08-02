Stephens Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position By $1.06 Million; MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Macrogenics had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Raymond James. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 7 by Wedbush. See MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) latest ratings:

Stephens Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 2,790 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Stephens Inc holds 37,865 shares with $14.44 million value, up from 35,075 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $190.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $337.85. About 898,146 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MacroGenics, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.29M are owned by Wasatch Advsr Inc. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 113 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 0% or 102,930 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Wells Fargo And Mn has 74,127 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 167,909 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 18,429 shares. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp holds 0.21% or 300,000 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 74,082 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell & Commerce Adviser holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 18,122 shares. Twin Tree Management L P reported 427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 485,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 997 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,460 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $258,567 activity. Spitznagel Thomas also sold $53,100 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares. $2,040 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was sold by Peters Jeffrey Stuart. The insider Fust Matthew K sold 6,924 shares worth $203,427.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $701.84 million. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 30,754 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 02/04/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Closing of Public Offering, Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 245,089 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bluestein R H And holds 2.43% or 116,783 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peapack Gladstone has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Republic Investment has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 324,942 shares. 884 were accumulated by Df Dent &. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Com has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk LP stated it has 149,257 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa accumulated 100,123 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Arrow holds 0.4% or 4,490 shares. The New York-based Suvretta Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Finance National Bank owns 9,117 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,200 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

Stephens Inc decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 3,369 shares to 2,657 valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,349 shares and now owns 26,243 shares. Origin Bancorp Inc was reduced too.