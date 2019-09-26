Stephens Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake By $330,218; Coatue Management Lifted Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position By $1.78 Million

Stephens Inc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc sold 721 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Stephens Inc holds 4,898 shares with $2.25M value, down from 5,619 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $49.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $541.8. About 28,386 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Coatue Management Llc increased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 198.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 27,740 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 41,729 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 13,989 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 46,146 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Invest Advsr has 16,425 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 245,664 shares. Capital Fund Sa has 8,710 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 45,988 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 50,220 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 380,149 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Stifel Corp owns 157,167 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 173,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 670 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is -2.97% below currents $66.65 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 12 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 19 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $6700 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29.

Coatue Management Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 22,585 shares to 17,001 valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 607 shares and now owns 585 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Williams-Sonoma, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma hikes guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma: Solid Quality And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Stephens Inc increased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 15,176 shares to 149,200 valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 688 shares and now owns 14,344 shares. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) was raised too.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.89 million for 20.94 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -5.76% below currents $541.8 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of stock was bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.