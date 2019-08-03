Stephens Has Lifted Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $1.84 Million; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Its Holding

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 114.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 42,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 80,038 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 37,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60 million shares traded or 105.77% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 34,451 shares to 492,065 shares, valued at $74.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,988 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 60,000 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.