Stephens Has Increased Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $577,013 as Stock Value Rose; As Biogen Com (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Lifted Stake

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.17. About 1.16 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

Stephens Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 52,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 49,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.87 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 13,073 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 4,632 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 2,133 shares. Coho Prtnrs accumulated 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Finemark Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cookson Peirce accumulated 189,760 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.29% or 728,799 shares. Thomas White Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Architects Lc reported 1,251 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Philadelphia invested in 1,583 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 6,017 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,395 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,995 shares to 3,849 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,855 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).