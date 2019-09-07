Stephens Has Increased Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $494,208; Stock Price Rose; Apache (APA) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $935,000

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 174.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 5,436 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 1,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 99,560 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 72,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 3.42M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,499 shares. 31,251 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 65,549 were reported by Linscomb Williams. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 45,184 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 230 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 338,473 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 5,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability holds 874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants has 0.05% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). First Manhattan Company accumulated 8,899 shares. 70,944 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 26,367 shares to 443,000 shares, valued at $56.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Ltd Class A by 12,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,943 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caledonia Public Limited Com has 156,978 shares for 6.45% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,171 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 1,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 90 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 308,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 29,103 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur. Underhill Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 52,800 shares or 4% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 206,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Com reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 383 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 822 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 26 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd reported 64,402 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 9,694 shares to 6,994 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 3,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,900 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).