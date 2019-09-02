Stephens Has Increased Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake; Colony Group Has Increased Its Capital One Financial (COF) Holding

Colony Group Llc increased Capital One Financial Corp (COF) stake by 15.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 17,651 shares as Capital One Financial Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Colony Group Llc holds 132,765 shares with $10.85M value, up from 115,114 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now has $39.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Stephens Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 23.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 16,259 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Stephens Inc holds 84,958 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 68,699 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $14.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.79 million shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.03% stake. 2,438 were accumulated by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 150,537 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 198,194 shares stake. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Company has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Washington Bancorporation, Washington-based fund reported 2,564 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Company reported 44,938 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 0.85% or 14,636 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wright Invsts Ser Inc reported 0.25% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Conning Incorporated holds 1.15% or 797,630 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Aqr Management Llc has 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.03M shares or 3% of all its holdings.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Stephens Inc decreased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 18,147 shares to 790,845 valued at $28.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 62,089 shares and now owns 263,127 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 17.65% above currents $39.1 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. UBS maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is the Capital One Data Breach a Game-Changer for Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,461 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,102 shares. 797,168 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested 0.27% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 40,787 shares. 9,500 are owned by Selway Asset. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0.09% or 112,962 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests reported 163,764 shares. First Mercantile Communication holds 859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.53 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sky Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,746 shares. 65,225 are held by Blume Cap Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 19,388 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 22.95% above currents $86.62 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) stake by 3,408 shares to 6,370 valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) stake by 253,790 shares and now owns 150,110 shares. Vanguard Short (BSV) was reduced too.