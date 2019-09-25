Stephens Has Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $728,330; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Holding by $4.50 Million

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 68.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 44,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 21,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 65,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 3.95M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update

Stephens Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,407 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86 million, up from 64,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11,155 shares to 114,525 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 70,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.22 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,057 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.42M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has 131,351 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Llc reported 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 59,343 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bar Harbor accumulated 2,000 shares. Brookmont has 5,269 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company accumulated 0.09% or 49,313 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 48,756 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.05% or 1,415 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,068 shares. 105,681 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 546,525 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,078 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Group Ltd Llc reported 4,000 shares. Culbertson A N And Communication Inc holds 36,398 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Yhb has 11,724 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Baltimore reported 38,066 shares. Ally Inc has 30,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qv has 1.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nbt Bank N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 11,687 shares. Srb holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,907 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 676,428 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru reported 5,452 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 1.29% or 15,599 shares in its portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 12,950 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 2,796 shares to 3,746 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 33,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,425 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

