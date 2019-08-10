Stephens Has Increased By $326,186 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 15,889 shares with $1.74M value, down from 41,677 last quarter. American Express Co now has $106.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Stephens Inc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 7,091 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Stephens Inc holds 433,936 shares with $20.33M value, up from 426,845 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $228.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 73,916 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 1.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Terril Brothers stated it has 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). King Wealth holds 0.13% or 8,965 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested 2.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mariner Limited stated it has 158,745 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 17,026 were reported by Stearns Financial Group Incorporated. Btim invested in 48,955 shares. Ashford Capital Management accumulated 22,126 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 513,689 shares. 1.04M are owned by First Republic Inv Management. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 82,889 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 30,856 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 3.51% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Stephens Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 5,996 shares to 6,070 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 25,026 shares and now owns 80,480 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,985 shares to 3,958 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 11,802 shares and now owns 555,828 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.34% or 852,032 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 57,770 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,948 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 162,101 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 172,610 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp holds 114,487 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benin Management Corporation has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,198 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited reported 576,680 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 392,000 were accumulated by Markel. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.82% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Woodstock invested in 0.18% or 9,442 shares. Cypress holds 2,066 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt has 8,859 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.75B for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.