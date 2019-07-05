Stephens Has Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $1.31 Million; Harber Asset Management Increased Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $2.42 Million

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 8,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $465.95. About 106,740 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 420,992 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 356,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 420,277 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 22,984 are held by Advsr Asset Management Incorporated. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 107,185 shares. North Run Lp holds 215,000 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Ltd Com holds 3.09% or 3.27 million shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.59 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi invested in 0.04% or 50,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12,202 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 311,607 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 11,948 shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset Inc invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tompkins Corp holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 781 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 908,620 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Trades Higher On Wells Fargo Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Axalta: A High-Quality Player In The Global Coatings Industry – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $579.58M for 18.29 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.