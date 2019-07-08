Stephens Has Cut By $2.26 Million Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake; Voxx International (VOXX) Sentiment Is 1.29

Voxx International Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 17 trimmed and sold stakes in Voxx International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.42 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Voxx International Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 16 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Stephens Inc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 58.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc sold 56,534 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 3.01%. The Stephens Inc holds 40,331 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 96,865 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $105.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 1.54 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 17,829 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has declined 22.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 574,283 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 100,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.44% invested in the company for 271,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 309,851 shares.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a maker and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.67 million. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Premium Audio segment designs, makes, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices.

Stephens Inc increased Avanos Med Inc stake by 10,605 shares to 25,329 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 20,099 shares and now owns 28,881 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $961.11 million for 27.49 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co upgraded AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on Monday, April 1 to “Outperform” rating.

