Stephens Has Boosted Sientra (SIEN) Holding; Rmb Capital Management Holds Holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 13,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 45,212 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 31,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 239,207 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 155.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 85,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 140,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 654,075 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of stock. 8,696 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 183,186 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 36,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 31,100 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 41,545 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 25,800 shares. 285,056 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt. Jefferies Grp Inc holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited has 45,358 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 410,827 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 280,175 shares. Endurant Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 88,373 shares. 26,000 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,889 shares to 17,049 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 10,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,456 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,415 shares to 123,404 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

