Stephens Has Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) Has 0.33 Sentiment

Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.47, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 18 trimmed and sold holdings in Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.05 million shares, down from 1.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Stephens Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 15,192 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Stephens Inc holds 103,421 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 88,229 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $138.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.63’s average target is 4.76% above currents $88.42 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $60 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,196 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Com reported 856 shares stake. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 66,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,071 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has 0.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legacy Private has 2,676 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Community Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Profund Advsr Ltd owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,224 shares. One Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,287 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,318 shares. New York-based Kepos Lp has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Republic Investment holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 879,164 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 47,310 shares.

Stephens Inc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 11,656 shares to 25,852 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 5,898 shares and now owns 63,744 shares. Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) was reduced too.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund for 65,127 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 92,880 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.03% invested in the company for 29,537 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 46,272 shares.