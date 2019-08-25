Stephens Has Boosted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Cipher Capital LP Lowered By $1.17 Million Its Prologis (PLD) Position

Stephens Inc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 10.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 8,966 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Stephens Inc holds 93,039 shares with $6.37M value, up from 84,073 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 16,415 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 54,130 shares with $3.90 million value, down from 70,545 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.14 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 143,099 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity owns 1.16 million shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 189 shares. Honeywell owns 200,273 shares for 5.62% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 921,107 shares. American Investment holds 13,152 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 24,902 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 410,637 shares stake. Phocas Fincl holds 35,596 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America accumulated 583,127 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.25% or 19,465 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -0.27% below currents $81.89 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 71,625 shares to 85,707 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 38,547 shares and now owns 56,591 shares. Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was raised too.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,586 are owned by Shufro Rose Ltd. Of Vermont stated it has 76,155 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 5,936 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.97M shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 14,679 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,380 shares. 3,375 are held by Clean Yield Group. Cadence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 17,292 shares stake. Legal General Public Ltd has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,482 shares. Accredited Incorporated has 12,256 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 286,421 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $57 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.