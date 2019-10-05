Stephens Has Boosted By $684,792 Its Sientra (SIEN) Position; Shorts at Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Raised By 5.4%

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24 million shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 813,443 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Stephens Inc increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 81.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 114,132 shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Stephens Inc holds 254,832 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 140,700 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $308.07 million valuation. The stock increased 5.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 685,465 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ziopharm Oncology Names Sath Shukla as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $655.32 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Stephens Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,750 shares to 312,705 valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 1,520 shares and now owns 18,029 shares. Ishares Tr (IAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 2,102 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 89,604 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 111,174 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 31,750 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 36,854 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,202 shares. 1.25 million were reported by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Broadfin Capital Ltd Company accumulated 1.40M shares. 1,955 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 485,455 shares. Sns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Mutual Of America Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 612,033 shares.