Stephens Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $336,948; As Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 43,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.63M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $198. About 982,842 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.28 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 14.56 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of stock.

