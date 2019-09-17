Stephens Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $3.15 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 111,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, up from 86,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 400,629 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.67 million, down from 409,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 11.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,500 shares to 57,366 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 242,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,530 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 35,308 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,453 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,967 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co reported 719,938 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Comm stated it has 25,219 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 1.43 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Alpha Cubed Ltd invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Redmond Asset Limited Com holds 1.03% or 19,226 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 30,767 shares. 22,927 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Lc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Trust Communications holds 1.86% or 1.03M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 4,979 shares. Founders Securities Limited Co holds 0.24% or 5,430 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.80 million shares. Cadinha & Co Lc stated it has 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mount Vernon Md has 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,478 shares. Eastern Bankshares reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch Associates In has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Corp Il holds 1.77% or 111,856 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 273,211 shares. Zacks Management has 2.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blackhill Capital has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,500 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 4.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 54,513 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.