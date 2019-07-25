Stephens Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $893,176; Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $21.42 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 724,407 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, up from 337,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 2.60M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Is Taking Canopy From Minority Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland holds 1.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 148,987 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 139,642 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest accumulated 793,067 shares. 22,082 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.13% or 13,275 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Lc stated it has 18,100 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weiss Multi owns 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,550 shares. Vantage Investment Prtn holds 0.02% or 2,381 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co accumulated 0.02% or 352 shares. 867,802 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Ohio-based Horan Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 11,740 are owned by Amg Funds Limited Liability Co. Yhb Invest Advsrs accumulated 16,950 shares.