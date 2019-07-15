Stephens Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $659,833 as Market Valuation Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 184,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 191,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 234,092 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53M, up from 177,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 9,694 shares to 6,994 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 10,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,136 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,032 shares to 165,684 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 20,000 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $2.21 million were bought by SANGHI STEVE.