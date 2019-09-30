Stephens Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.50 Million; As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Zazove Associates Trimmed Its Position

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 129,283 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 7,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 117,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.74 million, up from 110,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.32. About 4.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook users unite! “Data Labour Union” launches in Netherlands; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 5.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,500 shares. Glynn Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 8.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 246,019 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 26,610 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,995 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn owns 3,104 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 48,840 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 21.08M shares. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvard Management has 8.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 170,081 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,086 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 10.37 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs owns 27,279 shares. First Dallas Securities has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 120,500 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,665 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 40,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,928 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 42,167 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 459,818 shares. Covington Cap has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2,500 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 382,641 shares. Millennium Limited Co reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,000 shares. 24,969 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Management Inc. Moreover, Sit Investment Assoc has 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 339,946 shares. Shoker Counsel has invested 0.37% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co has 1.23% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,148 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn invested in 24,762 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 253,953 are owned by Whitnell And Co. 64,935 are owned by Lincoln National Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 335,897 shares to 344,705 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 181,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY).