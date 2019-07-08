Stephens Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Position; Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (BUD) SI Decreased By 2.53%

Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (NYSE:BUD) had a decrease of 2.53% in short interest. BUD’s SI was 7.51 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.53% from 7.70M shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 6 days are for Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium (NYSE:BUD)’s short sellers to cover BUD’s short positions. The SI to Anheuser-busch Inbev SA Sponsored Adr (belgium’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 369,464 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2

Stephens Inc increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stephens Inc acquired 5,991 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Stephens Inc holds 38,031 shares with $10.81M value, up from 32,040 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $21.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $271.22. About 261,278 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.77 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.84 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform” on Wednesday, January 16. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $278 target.

