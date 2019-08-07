Stephen Weisz an Insider in Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), Bought 4,000 Shares; TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES (TBLZ) SI Increased By 1900%

TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) had an increase of 1900% in short interest. TBLZ’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1900% from 200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TRAILBLAZER RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)’s short sellers to cover TBLZ’s short positions. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $3.76 million. The firm intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 352,347 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. The firm also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It has a 45.45 P/E ratio. It sells points vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks vacation ownership products.

The President & CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Stephen Weisz has made an unexpected transaction in the public company that is amounting to $334,785 US Dollars. As published in the SEC public form filed on August 7, 2019, Stephen acquired 4,000 shares calculated with average price per share of $83.7. Stephen Weisz presently has ownership of 250,239 shares or 0.57% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s market cap.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriot Vacations (NYSE:VAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marriot Vacations has $149 highest and $9800 lowest target. $123's average target is 43.26% above currents $85.86 stock price.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation's (NYSE:VAC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "JPMorgan Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations After Q2 Print, Says Stock In 'Penalty Box' – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire" on July 11, 2019.