Stephen Bianchi, CEO and President of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Just Purchased Shares; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Stake By $799,730

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) stake by 44.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH)’s stock 0.00%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 200,685 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 360,631 last quarter. Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc now has $109.84M valuation. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – NIK RUPP HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Announces Refranchising Transaction in Colorado; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 79c; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $34.8M; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $21 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $30.7M; 13/03/2018 Papa Murphy’s Debuts New Company Website and Digital Ordering Platform; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FRSH shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 4.94 million shares or 48.25% less from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signia Cap Mgmt Limited owns 1.12M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability holds 14,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 625 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 17,600 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,169 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Blackrock Inc holds 272,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.01% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 26,496 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.2% or 200,685 shares. 4,515 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2,723 activity. $2,723 worth of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was bought by BROUCEK JAMES S on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.08 million shares or 3.78% less from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,600 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated. Pinnacle Lc holds 115,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 25,120 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 88,784 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 48 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 192,811 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 2,325 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin reported 370 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 16,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 466,012 shares. Banc Funds Communication Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 9,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) for 13,760 shares. Blackrock holds 2,740 shares.

Mr. Stephen Bianchi, the current CEO and President at Citizens Community Bancorp Inc has a few days ago been involved with a stock market trade of 400 shares of the Wisconsin-based company, valued at $10.9 per share. The purchase was worth of $4,348 USD. At the moment, Stephen Bianchi owns 64,861 shares which make up around 0.58% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

