Stepan Company (SCL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan Company 92 1.13 N/A 4.58 21.67 Green Plains Inc. 13 0.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stepan Company and Green Plains Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Stepan Company is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stepan Company’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Green Plains Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Stepan Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stepan Company and Green Plains Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stepan Company’s downside potential is -78.42% at a $21 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Stepan Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Stepan Company shares. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Stepan Company has 33.99% stronger performance while Green Plains Inc. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Stepan Company beats Green Plains Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.