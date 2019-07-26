Stepan Company (SCL) Touches $99.37 High on Jul, 26; Ames National Has 1.62 Sentiment

Ames National Corp (ATLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ames National Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ames National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

The stock of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) reached all time high today, Jul, 26 and still has $107.32 target or 8.00% above today’s $99.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.25 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $107.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $179.76M more. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity. Rojo Luis bought $18,174 worth of stock.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation for 56,855 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 24,167 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 16,010 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 756 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 5,829 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $255.45 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.