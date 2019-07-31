Stepan Company (SCL) Reaches $99.74 52-Week High; AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high and has $104.73 target or 5.00% above today’s $99.74 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.26B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $104.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $112.80M more. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 19,980 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.24M for 21.50 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $18,174 was made by Rojo Luis on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Stepan Company shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 22,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 17,667 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 31,039 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communication holds 0.01% or 27,535 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,796 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Piedmont holds 0.02% or 5,119 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,376 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 7 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 61,045 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,620 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 15,396 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 21,675 shares. 173,193 are owned by Principal Fin.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.40 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

