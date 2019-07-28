Stepan Company (SCL) Reaches $99.37 High on Jul, 28; ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (ITMMF) Shorts Raised By 111.11%

The stock of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $106.33 target or 7.00% above today’s $99.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.25 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $106.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $157.29M more. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (OTCMKTS:ITMMF) had an increase of 111.11% in short interest. ITMMF’s SI was 3,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 111.11% from 1,800 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 1 days are for ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (OTCMKTS:ITMMF)’s short sellers to cover ITMMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3345 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of cardiological conditions and sleep breathing disorders in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $99.30 million. The firm offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It currently has negative earnings. It provides WatchPAT device, a mobile device for convenient home use in the diagnoses of sleep breathing disorders; and EndoPAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity. Rojo Luis also bought $17,438 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) on Tuesday, May 14.