Stepan Company (SCL) Is At $92.11 Formed Wedge; 1 Analysts Bullish NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)

Stepan Company (SCL) formed wedge up with $95.79 target or 4.00% above today’s $92.11 share price. Stepan Company (SCL) has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 99,477 shares traded or 26.74% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.14% above currents $28 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, June 26. See NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) latest ratings:

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.17M for 19.85 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity. Rojo Luis bought $22,059 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Stepan Company shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Savings Bank & stated it has 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Cap Associate reported 4,500 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 341 shares. 7,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 47,200 shares. Menta Limited Co holds 3,500 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,477 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology L P, New York-based fund reported 9,130 shares. 5,376 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.36% or 24,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 159,837 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 41,697 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love NMI Holdings (NMIH) – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI’s Risk-Based Pricing Tool, Rate GPS, Now Available on FinConnect – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio.