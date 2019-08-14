Stepan Company (SCL) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Comparison side by side

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan Company 90 1.11 N/A 4.58 21.67 The Chemours Company 30 0.35 N/A 4.34 4.40

Demonstrates Stepan Company and The Chemours Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Chemours Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stepan Company. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Stepan Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Chemours Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stepan Company and The Chemours Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Stepan Company’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, The Chemours Company is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Stepan Company has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, The Chemours Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Stepan Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Stepan Company and The Chemours Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00 The Chemours Company 0 2 4 2.67

Stepan Company’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -78.04%. The Chemours Company on the other hand boasts of a $41.14 average price target and a 226.51% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Chemours Company looks more robust than Stepan Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.9% of Stepan Company shares and 83.4% of The Chemours Company shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Stepan Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of The Chemours Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Stepan Company had bullish trend while The Chemours Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Stepan Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Chemours Company.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.