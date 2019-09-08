Stepan Company (SCL) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan Company 91 1.11 N/A 4.58 21.67 IKONICS Corporation 7 0.65 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stepan Company and IKONICS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stepan Company has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IKONICS Corporation on the other hand, has 0.2 beta which makes it 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stepan Company. Its rival IKONICS Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 4.2 respectively. IKONICS Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stepan Company.

Analyst Ratings

Stepan Company and IKONICS Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Stepan Company’s average target price while its potential downside is -78.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stepan Company and IKONICS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 1.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Stepan Company had bullish trend while IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Stepan Company beats IKONICS Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.