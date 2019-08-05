Stepan Company (SCL) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Comparison side by side

Both Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan Company 90 1.09 N/A 4.58 21.67 H.B. Fuller Company 47 0.76 N/A 2.42 19.75

Table 1 highlights Stepan Company and H.B. Fuller Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. H.B. Fuller Company has lower revenue and earnings than Stepan Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Stepan Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than H.B. Fuller Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7% H.B. Fuller Company 0.00% 11.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Stepan Company’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. H.B. Fuller Company has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stepan Company has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, H.B. Fuller Company’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Stepan Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than H.B. Fuller Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stepan Company and H.B. Fuller Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00 H.B. Fuller Company 0 1 0 2.00

Stepan Company has a consensus price target of $21, and a -77.66% downside potential. Competitively H.B. Fuller Company has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 3.95%. Based on the data shown earlier, H.B. Fuller Company is looking more favorable than Stepan Company, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stepan Company and H.B. Fuller Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2.6% of Stepan Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of H.B. Fuller Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99% H.B. Fuller Company -4.25% 2.71% 0.95% -2.71% -14.7% 12.05%

For the past year Stepan Company has stronger performance than H.B. Fuller Company

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Stepan Company beats H.B. Fuller Company.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.