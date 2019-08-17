Stepan Co (SCL) Valuation Rose While Td Asset Management Cut by $350,610 Its Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Stake as Stock Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 46,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 112,581 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 158,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 314,871 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 10,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 58,586 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 7,884 shares to 225,592 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.16 million for 20.38 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,793 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 16,196 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 81,979 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 262 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. 51 are owned by Moody Bancshares Tru Division. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 9,993 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 28,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 200,801 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 105,335 shares. 247 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Communication L P. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 43,467 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Rbf Limited Liability Company reported 65,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston holds 0% or 136,399 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 89,195 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 9.23 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 21,700 shares. 667,819 are owned by Systematic Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.85 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Services has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Sei Investments Communications holds 0% or 73,160 shares. Hood River Capital Limited Company owns 686,730 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 62,271 shares. 601 are owned by Assetmark. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 37,318 shares. Navellier Assoc owns 30,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 63,902 shares to 648,072 shares, valued at $36.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 17,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).