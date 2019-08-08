Stepan Co (SCL) Valuation Rose While Southernsun Asset Management Increased Position; Charter Trust Company Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $458,005 as Market Valuation Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 776 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 158,241 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stepan to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 10 & 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

