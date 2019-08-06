Stepan Co (SCL) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Sentiment Is 2.22

Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Stepan Co’s current price of $94.02 translates into 0.27% yield. Stepan Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 74,923 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity. Rojo Luis also bought $25,992 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) on Wednesday, May 22.

The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.40 million for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.48% EPS growth.

