Stepan Co (SCL) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Sentiment Is 1.21

Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Stepan Co’s current price of $99.37 translates into 0.25% yield. Stepan Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Rojo Luis bought $22,059 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 250 shares.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

