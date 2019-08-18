Stepan Co (SCL) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (WBAI) Shorts Decreased By 3.86%

Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCL) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Stepan Co’s current price of $94.57 translates into 0.26% yield. Stepan Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 58,586 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL)

500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI) had a decrease of 3.86% in short interest. WBAI's SI was 2.47 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.86% from 2.57 million shares previously. With 22,100 avg volume, 112 days are for 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI)'s short sellers to cover WBAI's short positions. The SI to 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R's float is 7.83%. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 93,591 shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) has declined 17.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity. $25,992 worth of stock was bought by Rojo Luis on Wednesday, May 22.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Stepan Company shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 3,516 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 243,398 shares. Victory Management stated it has 4,747 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 76,574 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 41,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Principal Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 7,200 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 1,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate owns 7,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 299,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Personal Cap Advsrs holds 0.14% or 143,470 shares in its portfolio.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $406.55 million. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.