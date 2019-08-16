Stepan Co (SCL) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 58,586 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862.36 million, down from 4,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 249 shares to 3,716 shares, valued at $964.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 by 4 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fidelity Finance Incorporated holds 31,915 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 59,130 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 12,462 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,000 shares. 25,548 are owned by Jefferies Gru Lc. The New York-based J Goldman & Com LP has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 4,057 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 954 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 3,852 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 20,178 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 20,274 shares. Guyasuta Inv has invested 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $40.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).