Stepan Co (SCL) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Stake Maintained by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27M, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 104,559 shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 675,443 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 28/05/2018 – EDISON UNIT FENICE SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY MAJORITY OF ZEPHYRO AT 10.25 EUROS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 3,299 shares. 190,892 were reported by Ameriprise. Mackay Shields Lc holds 48,066 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability owns 160,581 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 575 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 32,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 17,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 12,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,311 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com. Burney holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 6,544 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 90 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). State Street owns 681,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 45,590 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $130,652 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 65,199 shares to 174,904 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 16,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,838 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 605,928 shares to 896,756 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 400,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,999 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 7,841 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 313,678 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt owns 0.49% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 30,980 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 2,856 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.22% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 35,000 shares. 15,173 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Crow Point Ltd Company holds 100,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.07% or 431,240 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 7.41M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0% or 201,108 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 667,648 shares. Moreover, American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.83M shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 1,237 shares.