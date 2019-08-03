Stepan Co (SCL) Position Maintained by First Quadrant L P; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Increased Its Position by $3.30 Million as Share Price Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 279.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 1,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 72,848 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.00 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stepan Co. – A Defensive Graham Study – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stepan to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 10 & 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 91,605 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 42 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 519,406 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 139,223 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny holds 4,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Wellington Shields Capital Lc has invested 0.36% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Ima Wealth reported 153 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 31,261 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Techs owns 0.03% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 340,900 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 4,744 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Cap Management Lp accumulated 3,516 shares. 5,297 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Lc.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investm (NYSE:CHMI) by 18,938 shares to 5,753 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 19,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,040 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 62,336 shares to 371,017 shares, valued at $101.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 124,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,950 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications New York has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Omers Administration invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 88,529 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. Ltd Limited Liability Co has 399 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 9,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 162,524 shares. World Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 6,887 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Channing Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 11,717 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 78,626 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited stated it has 0.11% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.8% or 1.56M shares. Kistler owns 3,006 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.