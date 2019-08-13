Stepan Co. (SCL) Market Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $274.84. About 2.84M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co. (SCL) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 25,991 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru owns 16,320 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 2,688 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 7.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.97M shares. Arrow Finance accumulated 0.27% or 4,972 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Capital Mngmt reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,870 are owned by Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Communications. Greystone Managed owns 62,414 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Scholtz And Comm Limited Liability Company invested in 34,838 shares. 1.05M are held by Sarasin And Partners Llp. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd has 3,427 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lenox Wealth invested in 3,157 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.63% or 39,399 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.17 million for 20.63 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 21,675 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 49,654 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 37,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 51 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 47,200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,477 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 20,010 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 31,039 shares. Ajo Lp has 5,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 10,413 shares. Quantum Cap Management Lc Nj owns 4,000 shares. 9,069 are held by Wilen Investment Mgmt. Panagora Asset owns 243,398 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).