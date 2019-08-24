Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Position in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Has Lowered by $53.66 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 99,477 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 993,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 20,086 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 520,028 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.48 million for 8.64 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Texas Capital Bank Hires New Fort Worth Chairman and President – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Capital Bancshares Becomes Oversold (TCBI) – Nasdaq” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) a Good Value Investor Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors owns 112,054 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 12,473 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 12,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 369,027 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 8,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 318 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 17,830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 3,000 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn stated it has 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Tiaa Cref Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 273,741 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 299,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co owns 5,796 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Morgan Stanley owns 105,335 shares. 4,500 were reported by Cap Mgmt Associate Ny. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,708 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bankshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 88,959 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation owns 143,470 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 2,692 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 41,697 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 42 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 65,838 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,793 activity.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group Sign New In-Network Agreement with Humana – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.