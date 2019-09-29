Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stake Has Increased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shareholder Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Position

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 666,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 596,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 700,155 shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Savara Inc by 155,100 shares to 741,100 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 51,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman And Prtn Asset reported 493,999 shares. Prelude invested in 0% or 61 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 29,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.47M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com owns 7,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 81,681 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.50 million shares. C Grp A S reported 858,082 shares. 11,004 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 38,500 shares. Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Victory Management owns 1,609 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Mariner Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 11,309 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 91,406 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 106,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 23,820 shares. 19,942 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 156,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited reported 218,290 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 534 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 29,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 25,165 shares. Lpl Limited, California-based fund reported 12,536 shares.