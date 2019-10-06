Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $23.75 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Entergy (ETR) Position as Market Value Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.91 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 660,808 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entergy (ETR) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 4,882 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 8,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entergy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 1.10 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 13,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt owns 38,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,831 shares. Pura Vida Invs Limited Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 153,598 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 55,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 31,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C Group A S has invested 0.16% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.47 million shares. Alkeon Ltd Co invested in 210,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 70,695 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% or 357,411 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 914,176 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 248,000 shares to 540,000 shares, valued at $31.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 113,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.15 million for 13.08 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 3,351 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 27,257 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 28,988 shares stake. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.09% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.45% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.40 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 120,618 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.25% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Fiduciary invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Hsbc Public Ltd has 435,113 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.24% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

