Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Boosted Its Stake by $7.50 Million as Shares Declined; Alpine Associates Management Upped Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $9.36 Million as Market Value Declined

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 139.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 858,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15 million, up from 358,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 602,091 shares traded or 7.44% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 91,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 784,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.28 million, up from 692,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 829,738 shares traded or 92.44% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 127,915 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,272 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 105,989 shares. 21,452 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. D E Shaw And Inc reported 520,600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 683,015 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 20 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 7,976 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 555,794 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can has invested 0.05% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Boothbay Fund Ltd Company reported 46,464 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 23,271 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 115,782 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 1.70 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 3.19 million were accumulated by Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Axa, France-based fund reported 569,194 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research reported 11,165 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 14,138 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 61,679 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 3,134 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 128,459 shares. Artal Gru owns 360,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 7,982 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 11,004 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 1,609 shares. Fmr Lc reported 737,698 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 102,008 shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $399.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 97,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).