Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Share Price Declined While Cam Group Holding A Raised Its Position; Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Nike (NKE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 170.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 225,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 358,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 132,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 732,413 shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29,929 shares to 80,787 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,644 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Management Limited Com accumulated 155,000 shares. Interest Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 639,582 were reported by Pier Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise has 44,950 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,396 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 945,567 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 1.36 million shares. Swiss State Bank holds 70,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.90M shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 29,864 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).